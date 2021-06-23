Oshkosh to Build Next Generation Postal Delivery Fleet in Spartanburg; $155 Million Investment and 1,000 New Jobs Expected

Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, has announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The $155 million investment will create more than 1,000 new jobs.

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Defense is a tactical vehicle manufacturer that specializes in designing and manufacturing a diverse portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected vehicles and technologies for clients around the globe.

Located at the Flatwood Industrial Park in Spartanburg, Oshkosh Defense’s new operations will support the United States Postal Service (USPS) Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) program. The company will manufacture zero-emission battery electric vehicles and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles that will replace USPS’ existing fleet of delivery vehicles.

Production of the NGDVs is expected to begin summer 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Oshkosh Defense team should visit readySC’s recruitment website for more information.

“We’re proud to bring this historic undertaking to Spartanburg County,” said Oshkosh Corporation Executive Vice President and Oshkosh Defense President John Bryant. “South Carolina has a skilled workforce and a proven history in advanced automotive manufacturing – it’s the perfect place to produce the NGDV. More importantly, we know the people of the Upstate take pride in their work and their community. What we build together here will reach every home in the country.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project. Spartanburg County was also awarded a $9 million Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to the project.

“This announcement from Oshkosh Defense furthers Spartanburg County’s record-setting pace for investments in 2021,” said Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt. “The fact that Spartanburg County will play a role in producing the next generation of vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service is a point of pride for our community and another notch in Spartanburg’s cap nationally.”