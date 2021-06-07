While working to educate and train our future talent pool, Spartanburg’s seven colleges are simultaneously working to create responsible, engaged citizens.

From hands-on volunteer efforts to service learning initiatives, Spartanburg’s college students, faculty and staff work independently and collaboratively to make a positive impact on the Spartanburg community. By embedding community engagement into all aspects of collegiate life, our colleges are setting the stage for Spartanburg’s continued legacy of giving.

College Town, a consortium of Spartanburg’s seven colleges, allows the colleges to pursue collaborative community engagement resources and host cross-campus volunteer activities, including an annual partnership with the United Way to engage students, faculty and staff in the MLK Day of Service. Find out more about College Town at collegetownspartanburg.com.

The Converse Service Learning Program allows students to apply classroom knowledge to make a lasting impact in the community. Service learning classes, offered to meet the needs of campus and community, have helped public schools address illiteracy, offered enriched after school art programs, and assisted Spanish-speaking families of K-5 children with language and cultural skills.

Sherman College of Chiropractic serves the community through its Chiropractic Health Center, a teaching clinic that offers affordable and free chiropractic care to community members through 35,000 patient visits per year. Beyond the Health Center, students participate in spinal screenings, health fairs and school visits.

Spartanburg Community College’s office of student life promotes and encourages student involvement in community service opportunities. Each year, SCC students walk in the March of Dimes March for Babies, pack Bags of Love for children in need, and collect toiletry items for local family shelters.

The Spartanburg Methodist College Service Challenge encourages Spartanburg Methodist College students, faculty, staff and alumni to give back to the Spartanburg community and improve the world around them by each completing 100 hours of community service during the 100-day academic year.

USC Upstate’s Office of Service Learning & Community Engagement develops courses and activities that address community needs. Students participate in a variety of service-learning courses that assist organizations and educate community members, volunteer at Saturday service events through the IMPACT student-led service organization, and complete monthly 60-second acts of service.

The Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Medical Outreach Programs provide students with rewarding service-based learning opportunities driven by a deep commitment to healthy communities. Spartanburg’s VCOM students offer community wellness screenings, practice rural outreach medical care, and offer primary care services at free clinics. Wofford College’s Center for Community Based Learning prepares students for meaningful lives as citizens. Wofford students participate in near-peer college access mentoring through Citizen Scholars, assist low-income families to prepare tax returns through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, and support the Northside and Glendale communities through the Milliken Sustainability Initiative. Prepared by Naomi Sargent, Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce. Featured in BusinessView, created by the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with community partners, an informative resource guide to learning about the economic vitality and lifestyle environment of Spartanburg County.