Single-Game Tickets for All Remaining 2021 Greenville Drive Games Now On Sale

With the Drive announcing that Fluor Field will return to near full capacity beginning June 1, single-game tickets for all remaining home games are now available for purchase.

Ticketing policies and prices will revert to what fans were accustomed to prior to the start of the 2021 season. Now that Major League Baseball has announced “buffer zones” can be removed, tickets will be for specific seating locations.

Single-game ticket prices are as follows for the 2021 season:

Green Monster

Advance Purchase – $18

Day-Of Purchase – $20

Home Plate View (Sections 107-109)

Advance Purchase – $13

Day-Of Purchase – $14

Dugout View (Sections 103-106; 110-113)

Advance Purchase – $11

Day-Of Purchase – $12

Reserved Seat (Sections 101-102; 114-115)

Advance Purchase – $10

Day-Of Purchase – $11

Pesky’s Porch (Sections 116-120)

Advance Purchase – $9

Day-Of Purchase – $10

Lawn & Deck

Available Day-Of Only – $8

Visit the official ticketing website for additional information and to purchase your tickets.