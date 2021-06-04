Spartanburg Art Museum Presents “Fiber Filled”

Spartanburg Art Museum has divided its exhibition space in half for two artists to create two large-scale site-specific installations. Each artist will have approximately 1,500 square feet to build immersive installations that incorporate and magnify fragments of reality into worlds of fantasy and fiction.

Liz Miller received her BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design and her MFA from the University of Minnesota. Miller’s installations and works on paper have been featured in solo and group exhibitions regionally, nationally and internationally. Miller’s awards include a 2013 McKnight Professional Development Grant from Forecast Public Art; a 2011-12 McKnight Foundation Fellowship for Visual Artists; a 2011 Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters & Sculptors Grant; a 2007-08 MCAD/Jerome Foundation Fellowship; and Artist Initiative Grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board in 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, and 2016. Miller lives and works in Good Thunder, MN. She is Professor of Installation and Drawing at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Samuelle Green was raised in rural Pennsylvania and attended Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia and Parsons School of Design in New York. After graduation she continued to live and work in Brooklyn, NY for 18 years before renovating an 1800’s building into a studio and art space in her hometown in Pennsylvania where she continues to develop her work. Her “Paper Caves” installations have been featured in museums and galleries in Shanghai, Beijing, and New York City.

Fiber Filled will remain on display through June 30, 2021. Spartanburg Art Museum is currently open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10am to 5pm; Thursday from 10am to 7pm; and on Saturday from 11am to 4pm. General admission is free.

Please visit www.spartanburgartmuseum.org for additional information.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Boulier, Thompson, and Barnes, Alice + Ty Dawson, Leah Kent + Mici Fluegge, Misti + Kevin Hudson, Susu + George Dean Johnson, Jr., Leigh Ann + Ryan Langley, Vicki + Tom Nederostek, and Margaret + George Nixon.

Image: “Blind” by Liz Miller (photo by Rik Sferra); “Manifestation (detail)” by Samuelle Green.