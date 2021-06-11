Spartanburgers Kick Off Inaugural Season; Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

We know you have been hungry for them; single-game tickets to all Spartanburgers home games are now on sale at thespartanburgers.com.

Single-game ticket prices are as follows: $10 for General Admission seating throughout the ballpark, $13 for Reserved Seating in the Grandstands, and $16 for Box Seats. Season Ticket, 5 & 10 Game plans also remain available for purchase.

The Spartanburgers have also cooked up a full buffet of nightly promotions. Every Thursday will include Bark in Park games along with Thirsty Thursday, where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends out to the ballgame. Military Mondays will feature discounts on concessions, admission for all Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, and Military Veterans. Fridays will be poster giveaways and player autographs after the game. Sundays will be Family Fun Days with earlier start times, ticket discounts for families, and kids running the bases after the game.

The first giveaway night of the season kicked off with Superhero Night and free kids’ t-shirts to the first 200 fans on June 5th. Spartanburgers baseballs are the next item the team will provide to fans on June 12th.

June 18th will feature the Spartanburgers firing up the grill with their special “medium-rare burger” jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off live-in game with all proceeds going to a local charity. Right after that meaty development, June 19th will feature a Spartanburgers Mug Giveaway.

June 25th will kick off our Halfway to Christmas Celebration, a two-game set where the team will demonstrate the holiday spirit with in-game giveaways and Christmas-themed promotions.

The fan-favorite fireworks nights will return with two spectacular shows on July 2nd and 3rd. These games will also feature the Spartanburgers donning their Patriotic Jerseys, which will be auctioned off live during the July 3rd game. The following week, the beach comes to the ‘Burg on July 10th with Beer-Koozie Giveaway and an island vibe.

July 16th will see one of Spartanburg’s greatest teams be honored when the Spartanburgers wear jerseys commemorating the Spartanburg Sluggers. These special jerseys will be auctioned off live on July 17th, allowing fans an opportunity to take home a piece of history.

July 18th will present a matchup of epic proportions as the Spartanburgers taken on the biggest challenger yet….the Spartanburgers. Intrasquad game will be occurring, and kids will take over the ballpark.

July 24th will see the Spartanburgers gear up in Pink Jerseys for their Breast Cancer Awareness Game; as always, the Spartanburgers will auction off game-worn jerseys with the benefits going to local causes.

Fan Appreciation weekend will kick off July 30th with the last Fireworks Show of the season, followed by a Spartanburgers Hat Giveaway on the final home game of the season on July 31st.

Throughout the entire season, the team will look to build a tradition of presenting unique and exciting entertainment for fans of all ages.

Visit thespartanburgers.com for additional information.

Prepared by the Spartanburgers.