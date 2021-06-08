Spend Father’s Day at Fluor Field With a Great Family Package

There’s no better place to spend Father’s Day than at the ballpark. The Greenville Drive is playing at home on Sunday, June 20, and is offering a great package the whole family can enjoy!

For just $90, you’ll receive four tickets to the game, four pre-game all-you-can-eat picnic buffets, and two matching t-shirts saying “Big Monster” and “Lil Monster”!

In addition, following the game your family will take the field to play catch in the outfield, as well as take a family photo in front of the Green Monster!

Visit the official ticketing website to purchase your Father’s Day Family 4-Pack! Single-game picnics can be purchased for just $15 per person, that include a ticket to the game as well.

Additional “Big Monster” and “Lil Monster” shirts will also be available to purchase at the Drive Team Store, or can be ordered online. Click here for the “Big Monster” tee and click here for the “Lil Monster” tee.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.