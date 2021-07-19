BMW Announces the 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition

BMW is proud to announce the limited-edition BMW X5 Black Vermilion for model year 2022. This exclusive X5 xDrive40i combines the already high level of performance, comfort and luxury found in every Spartanburg, South Carolina-built X5 Sports Activity Vehicle with an unmistakably striking and aggressive exterior design and edition-exclusive equipment and details.

The central focus of the new Black Vermilion edition is the exclusive interplay between black and red. The BMW Shadowline high-gloss black kidney grille with red vertical bars creates a stark contrast to the BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic paint finish. Darkened M Shadowline Adaptive Full LED headlights with Laserlight in the signature blue X design, which are not otherwise available on the X5 xDrive40i, complete the distinctive look of the front end.

The standard M Sport content further emphasizes the dynamic character of the BMW X5 Black Vermilion edition. It is composed of aggressively-styled front and rear bumpers as well as the M high-gloss extended Shadowline exterior trim. Behind the 22-inch, double-spoke 742M light alloy wheels with an edition-exclusive Orbit Grey matt finish, red high-gloss M Sport brake calipers create a striking visual highlight. An M Sport exhaust system makes sure that the sound of the X5 Black Vermilion edition matches its looks.

The cabin of the new BMW X5 Black Vermilion edition showcases additional exclusive elements, including BMW Individual Full Merino Black leather with red piping and contrast stitching for front and rear seats. Likewise, the binding on both the front and rear floor mats is finished in red to complete the look. A finely crafted Edition logo on the cupholder cover in BMW Individual Piano Black finish emphasizes the limited model’s exclusivity.

The glass controls for the iDrive Controller, the automatic gear selector and Start/Stop button, as well as the BMW Carbon Fiber trim – not regularly available on the X5 40i model – provide sophisticated and sporty accent, while the M Alcantara Anthracite headliner provides for an exceptionally sophisticated ambience. Driver and front seat passenger travel in comfort in standard Multi-contour ventilated seats.

Equipment and Specifications

The X5 Black Vermilion edition includes the following exclusive content.

22-inch Double-spoke, Orbit Grey matt, Style 742M light alloy wheels with mixed performance runflat tires

Red BMW kidney grille bars

BMW Individual Full Merino black leather with red piping

Black Vermilion edition badging on Piano Black center console trim

Floor mats with red piping

M Shadowline Adaptive Full Led headlights with Laserlight

Exterior badge and model designation deletion

The X5 Black Vermilion edition also includes the following notable equipment:

BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic paint finish

M Sport Package

Adaptive M suspension

M Sport brakes with red calipers

M Sport Exhaust (not available on X5 xDr40i)

Carbon fiber interior trim (not available on X5 xDr40i)

M Alcantara anthracite headliner

Premium Package – Remote Engine Start, Head-Up Display, Gesture Control.

Harman Kardon sound system

Parking Assistance Package

Extended Shadowline exterior trim

Leather dashboard (not available on X5 xDr40i)

Glass controls

Heated steering wheel

Prepared by BMW.