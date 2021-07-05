BMW of North America Reports Q2 2021 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America has reported Q2 2021 sales of 96,561 BMW vehicles in the U.S., an 89.5% increase compared to the same period last year, and a 15% increase compared to the same time period in 2019.

Through the first half of 2021, BMW brand sales have increased by 52.2% compared to the pandemic-affected totals of 2020, while outpacing 2019 totals by 8.9%.

The company also reported Q2 2021 sales of 9,340 MINI vehicles in the U.S., a 76.6% increase compared to the time last period year. Year-to-date, MINI sales have increased 48.5% as compared to 2020.

BMW brand sales were balanced across the model range in the second quarter of 2021, with the BMW X3, BMW X5, and BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicles, and the BMW 3 Series sedan as standouts. The company’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles accounted for 60% of the quarter’s sales.

“Thanks to the continued commitment of our dealers, and the strength of our production network, we have met the robust customer demand for BMW vehicles, and achieved a record number of consumer deliveries in the quarter,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “The positive comparison to 2019 proves the growth and strength of our business.”

In early June BMW also unveiled two all-new electric vehicles in the U.S. – the BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and the BMW i4 Gran Coupe. Both vehicles will arrive in the market early next year.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2021*

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % YTD 2021 YTD 2020 % BMW passenger cars 46,973 26,335 78.4% 82,235 56,917 44.5% BMW light trucks 49,588 24,622 101.4% 85,759 53,495 60.3% TOTAL BMW 96,561 50,957 89.5% 167,994 110,412 52.2% TOTAL MINI 9,340 5,288 76.6% 15,625 10,525 48.5%

BMW Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.

BMW reported Q2 2021 certified pre-owned vehicle sales of 32,363, a 21.1% increase from the same quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW certified pre-owned vehicle sales total 60,515, an 11.5% increase over 1H 2020.

MINI Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.

MINI reported Q2 2021 certified pre-owned vehicle sales of 3,384, an increase of 57.2% from the same quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI certified pre-owned vehicle sales total 12,801, an 18.1% increase over 1H 2020.

*The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q2 2021 figures occurred between April 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021.