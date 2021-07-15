Epsilon, Inc. Establishing Operations in Upstate; $2.6 Million Investment and 145 New Jobs Expected

Epsilon, Inc., an information technology and services company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The more than $2.6 million investment will create 145 new jobs.

Founded in 2009, Epsilon, Inc. provides customer service that supports a wide range of technology-related functions. This includes consulting; cloud and hybrid cloud hosting for business applications; technology support for clients; wired and wireless network design and build-out; new workstation deployments; and cybersecurity compliance services.

Located at 86 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Mauldin, Epsilon, Inc.’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

“Epsilon, Inc. is excited to be opening a base of operations in Greenville! The high quality of life and amazing people here are a great fit with our company culture,” said Epsilon, Inc. President Eric Oelschlaeger. “Epsilon, Inc. looks forward to being a part of the growing business community here in the Upstate and expanding our support to regional and national clients from South Carolina.”

The new facility is expected to be operational by August 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Epsilon, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.