GSP Airport Plans to Accommodate Growth for the Next 20 Years

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) recently released an updated Terminal Area Study for GSP that provides a roadmap for future development of the terminal, roadways, parking, and facilities through 2040.

The study confirms that GSP can accommodate future passenger growth and provides details on how and when GSP should start planning facility improvements. Over the past 10 years, passenger activity at GSP has increased 109%. If this rate of growth continues over the next 10 to 20 years, significant improvements will be needed to ensure GSP continues to offer best-in-class customer service and efficient operations.

Over the next 20 years, GSP could add up to 12 additional boarding gates, a new dedicated international arrivals area to replace the existing facility, an additional baggage claim, a new 1,500 space parking garage with a consolidated rental car facility, expanded roadways, improved terminal curb front, and more spacious passenger waiting areas.

“It is important that we continue to plan for growth at GSP. We are dedicated to improving facilities in advance of demand, so that we continue to capitalize on opportunities as they are presented, to enhance the economic prosperity of the region. This plan allows us to look into the future and confidently plan for tomorrow,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District.

An animated representation of what GSP may look like in 2040 can be viewed here.