Hub City Bookshop to Host Virtual Conversation With John Carenen and Scott Gould on July 27th

Join Hub City Bookshop for a virtual conversation with South Carolina authors John Carenen and Scott Gould on July 27 at 7:00 pm.

Hub City Bookshop will be celebrating the release of Carenen’s newest book, Keeping to Himself, and it looks forward to an excellent conversation with John Carenen and Hub City Press author Scott Gould!

John Carenen is a writer with a keen eye for both serious and humorous work. His by-line columns in the Morganton (North Carolina) News-Herald and the Clinton (South Carolina) Chronicle established his reputation for self-effacing humor, with one column reprinted in Reader’s Digest. Other RD credits include Shagger! which won a First Person Award. The National Institute of Mental Health published Son-up, Son-down, his novelized treatment of a successful group home approach, the Teaching-Family Model. He has been a key presenter at a number of Teaching-Family Model national conferences and, more recently, a panelist several times over in Killer Nashville Conferences, including a Claymore Award at the 2019 conference. He has also published pieces in The Sign, McCall’s, and Dynamic Years, and his Thomas O’Shea trilogy (Signs of Struggle, A Far Gone Night, and The Face on the Other Side) drew accolades from established authors. Ron Rash, Wendy Tyson, and William Ken Kreuger, among others, have praised his work.

Scott Gould’s new memoir, Things That Crash, Things That Fly, was called an “extraordinary work” by author David Shields and “a delight to read” by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Gould is also the author of the story collection, Strangers to Temptation, and the novel, Whereabouts. A new collection of stories, Idiot Men, is forthcoming from Springer Mountain Press in late summer, 2021; and a new novel, The Hammerhead Chronicles, is set for publication in February 2022 by the University of North Georgia Press. Gould lives in Sans Souci, South Carolina and teaches at the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities.

Visit hubcity.org for additional information and to purchase tickets to the event.