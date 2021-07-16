Proud Mary Theatre Company Presents The Laramie Project

After a 17-month hiatus, Proud Mary Theatre Company returns to the live stage this summer with The Laramie Project by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project.

This outdoor theatre production about the murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in 1998 in Laramie, Wyoming, is directed by Ben Dawkins and will be performed at the USC Upstate 12-acre Susan Jacobs Arboretum (which has a 300-seat amphitheater).

This production is made possible by the generosity of USC Upstate, USC Upstate Theatre, Landrum Eclectics, the LGBT Fund of Spartanburg.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 pm, July 15 through July 24. Tickets cost $15-20.

This is a weather-permitting event, so check Proud Mary Theatre Company’s Facebook/Instagram/website for the latest updates.

Visit proudmarytheatre.com for additional information.