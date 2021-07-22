Qdoba Restaurant to Open at GSP Airport

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has announced plans to open QDOBA Mexican Eats this summer in the airport’s Grand Hall. This is the first Upstate South Carolina restaurant location for chain.

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 750 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Committed to bringing flavor to people’s lives, QDOBA Mexican Eats uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can enjoy QDOBA by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and nachos to fit their personal tastes.

QDOBA Mexican Eats will be operated in cooperation with Metz Culinary Management, which was awarded a management and operating services agreement of five restaurants at GSP. The restaurant will be located just outside of the TSA security checkpoint in the airport’s Grand Hall next to Chick-fil-A.

“We are excited to introduce another unique restaurant concept to our award-winning concessions program. QDOBA is a top-quality restaurant that we believe will make our overall food and beverage program offerings even better for the traveling public. We look forward to working with QDOBA to bring their unique flavors to our one-of-a-kind Upstate SC region,” said Scott Carr, Vice President of Commercial Business and Communications of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District.

“QDOBA is excited and honored to have this opportunity to serve the Upstate South Carolina community with our partners at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. GSP and QDOBA share the passion of providing flavor to travelers through food, convenience, and excellent guest experiences,” said Mary Richardson, Director of License Operations and Business Development at QDOBA Mexican Eats®.