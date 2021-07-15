Spartanburg ArtWalk Returns This Thursday, July 15th

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many art galleries and museums stay open late from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
There is no cost to attend. This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community. So come on out, enjoy safe and socially distanced fun, and discover what makes Spartanburg one of South Carolina’s six cultural districts!
The following venues are just some of the many participating locations in the upcoming ArtWalk on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Artist’s Guild of Spartanburg
Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery
Drayton Mills
Lucy Boland Studio Space
Neue South and Shelley Art Co.
Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts
SPACE
Spartanburg Art Museum
The Johnson Collection Gallery
UPSTATE Gallery on Main
West Main Artists Co-Op
Maps of the participating galleries can be found online at spartanburgartmuseum.org/artwalk as well as in person at the participating galleries.