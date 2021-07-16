Spartanburg City Council Approves Development Agreement for New Hotel in Downtown Spartanburg

At a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council approved a development agreement 5-0 that will bring a new 136-room Fairfield Inn to a vacant lot behind the Montgomery Building on E St John Street. Council members Jamie Fulmer and Erica Brown were absent from the meeting.

Under terms of the agreement, the hotel’s owner will pay a fee in lieu of taxes for a period of ten years beginning at annual payments of approximately $70,000 and ramping up to $220,000 annually, with conventional tax payments beginning in the 11th year.

Additionally, the City of Spartanburg will facilitate relocation of some electricity infrastructure and will allow parking in the adjacent St John Street parking garage. The new hotel represents a $20 million investment in downtown Spartanburg and joins the Spartanburg Marriott and AC Hotel Spartanburg in the downtown area, adding significant room capacity for the city’s urban core. Its design was previously approved by the city’s Design Review Board in April.

For more from the Spartanburg City Council meeting from July 12 see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, July 12, 2021 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

For additional information, visit the City of Spartanburg website.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.