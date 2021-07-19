Spartanburg Night at Fluor Field is July 20th

On Tuesday July 20, the Greenville Drive in collaboration with One Spartanburg, Inc, will host and celebrate its annual Spartanburg Night event at Fluor Field.

However, this year is completely different than any before with a focus on Talent and Attraction. Organizers will transform the Drive game into a true celebration of all aspects of the Spartanburg community.

For the entire night, the community will celebrate the companies, organizations, and leaders that have and continue to contribute to Spartanburg being one of the Upstate’s best places to live, work, and play! Get your tickets on the official ticketing website!

Planned event highlights and entertainment this year include:

Spartanburg Street Performers from the Chapman Cultural Center inside Fluor Field gates featuring various musical performances In-game spotlight features & a chance to learn more about Blue Duck Scooters, Partners for Active Living (PAL), and other community groups and amenities specific to Spartanburg Various information features & special highlights from One Spartanburg Inc. showcasing the remarkable success story of Spartanburg and touting Spartanburg’s various quality-of-life benefits A special Young Professional reception in Fluor Field’s 500 Club complete with great networking opportunities, light snacks, and a complimentary first drink courtesy of the Drive. This is a great opportunity to connect with young professionals about any job openings you may have or speak with company representatives.

Visit the Greenville Drive website for additional information.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.