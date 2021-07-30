Spartanburg Philharmonic Reveals Upcoming 2021-22 Season

Spartanburg Philharmonic has revealed details of its live, in-person 2021-22 season featuring five acclaimed guest conductors.

The season will be the first in three years to feature all guest conductors on the podium: three women and two men.

Executive Director Kathryn Boucher, in making the announcement, said, “Throughout our history, Spartanburg Philharmonic has dedicated itself to enriching and inspiring our community through innovative music by composers of different eras and backgrounds. Our 93rd season, ‘Be Inspired,’ demonstrates this commitment not only through the diverse repertoire, but in the acclaimed conductors who will be leading these concerts: Kayoko Dan, Roger Kalia, Geneviève Leclair, Kelly Corcoran, and John Young Shik Concklin. Our roster of guest artists adds to the excitement: violinist Sumina Studer, the Sam Bush Band, The Waybacks, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, and Darin and Brooke Aldridge, as well as our first collaboration in over 20 years with Ballet Spartanburg.

“We are excited to once again share the joys of live music,” stated Ms. Boucher. “Our Zimmerli, Espresso, and Bluegrass series continue at Twichell Auditorium and Chapman Cultural Center, as well as our free lunchtime series, Music Sandwiched In, at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters. Our Youth Orchestras and education engagement programs will also continue this fall.

“The safety of our community remains at the forefront of our planning. We have safety precautions for our events and activities in place in compliance with guidelines by the City of Spartanburg, South Carolina State health regulations, and the advice of the CDC for the continuing health and safety of the public and the members of our organization and will continue to monitor the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and adjust accordingly.”

Additional information and tickets are available on www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org.

Spartanburg Philharmonic

2021-22 Season – “Be Inspired”

Individual Tickets now on sale

Sept. 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM

“Radiant”

Zimmerli Series – Twichell Auditorium

Guest Conductor: Kayoko Dan

Peter B. KAY, TBA

George WALKER, Lyric for Strings Orchestra Premiere

Ruth CRAWFORD SEEGER Rissolty Rossolty Orchestra Premiere

Edward ELGAR Nimrod from Enigma Variations

Johannes BRAHMS Symphony no. 2 in D Major, op. 73

Spartanburg Harmonic welcomes you back to the concert hall and live music with a season opening concert dedicated to our community’s front-line workers and the memory of those lost over the past year. Shining with emotion and undulating melodies and led by guest conductor Kayoko Dan, the evening kicks off with a commissioned work by Spartanburg Philharmonic’s Composer in Residence Peter B. Kay, followed by the masterful Lyric for Strings by George Walker, the first African American to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Music. The orchestra premiere of the folk tune inspired Rissolty Rossolty by the first woman to receive the Guggenheim Fellowship, American composer Ruth Crawford Seeger, follows. Audiences will recognize the grand dynamics of Edward Elgar’s popular Nimrod from his Enigma Variations. Closing the evening are the vibrant and triumphant melodies of Brahms’ cheerful Symphony No. 2.

October 1, 2021 at 5:30 PM

“Cheeky”

Espresso Series – Chapman Cultural Center

Silent Movie Double Feature

Charlie Chaplin as The Tramp (Premiere of new score)

Buster Keaton’s One Week (Premiere of new score)

A silent-movie double feature that will have you laughing out loud and maybe even feeling a bit witty yourself. Featuring Charlie Chaplin’s most memorable character, The Tramp, and Buster Keaton’s slap-stick romp One Week, each with live accompaniment by our chamber musicians. Bowler hat and spats optional.

October 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM

Sam Bush Band

Bluegrass Series – Twichell Auditorium

Vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and father of progressive Bluegrass, the legendary Sam Bush is heading to Spartanburg. Since his first fiddle award at age 15, Sam hasn’t stopped jamming, winning multiple GRAMMY awards and garnering even more recognition from the Americana Music Association and International Bluegrass Music Association. This concert promises to be a sellout because, after all, there is only ONE Sam Bush.

Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM

October 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM

“Magical: The Music of John Williams”

Zimmerli Series – Twichell Auditorium

Guest Conductor: Roger Kalia

Star Wars

Harry Potter

Raiders of the Lost Ark

E.T.

And more

Slip into a world of endless possibilities and imagination. Back by popular demand and highlighting the accessibility, emotiveness, and beauty of classical music, we proudly present an evening of American composer John Williams’ most popular and critically acclaimed blockbuster works, from the Star Wars Symphony to Harry Potter, all led by guest conductor Roger Kalia.

November 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM

“Energized”

Espresso Series – Chapman Cultural Center

Philip Glass, Symphony for 8 Orchestra Premiere

Gioachino Rossini, Overture to the Barber of Seville

John Moody, Sonata for Four Cellos Orchestra Premiere

Jeff Lynne, Mr. Blue Sky Orchestra Premiere

And more

If your motivational playlist went classical, this program would be it. Inspired by the acoustic and electric cello, this concert will energize your spirit! Join us as we explore the expressive range of this beautiful instrument.

December 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM

The Waybacks

Bluegrass Series – Twichell Auditorium

Storytellers with a powerful sound and a style that has been described as Americana, Progressive bluegrass, rock-n-roll, folk, and acoustic mayhem, The Waybacks are an iconic American four-piece band based in California’s San Francisco Bay area. The Waybacks don’t frequently travel to the East Coast to perform, so don’t miss this rare South Carolina performance!

Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM

December 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm (matinee) and 7:00 PM (2 performances)

December 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM (matinee)

“Whimsical” (The Nutcracker)

Zimmerli Series – Twichell Auditorium

Guest Conductor: Geneviève Leclair

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Nutcracker, op. 71

What better way to welcome the holidays than with the festive, playful, almost whimsical feeling created by Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, an innovative late 19th-century masterpiece of classical music and dance that continues to connect with audiences worldwide today? In collaboration with an old friend, Ballet Spartanburg, and led by guest conductor Geneviève Leclair.

February 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Bluegrass Series – Chapman Cultural Center

Take a 15-time IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Dobro Player of the Year and a Tennessee-born guitar prodigy who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11, and you have Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. A full-on, powerhouse acoustic duo that has electrified the bluegrass music scene. This duo is known for their white-hot picking, killer vocals, and world-class performances, all of which promise to light up the Bluegrass Spartanburg stage.

February 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM

“Awakened”

Espresso Series – Chapman Cultural Center

Caroline SHAW Plan & Elevation, Orchestra Premiere

Joseph HAYDN String Quartet no. 30 “Joke”; 2nd movement

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART String Quartet no. 16 “Haydn”; 3rd movement

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN String Quartet no. 5, “Mozart”; 2nd movement

Claude DEBUSSY String Quartet in G minor, I. Anime et tres decide

Maurice RAVEL String Quartet in F Major, I. Allegro moderato – tres doux

John ADAMS Fellow Traveller Orchestra Premiere

Influencers aren’t just on social media telling people what to buy. In classical music, the original influencers were named Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven and their mastery continues to inspire composers even today. Join us for a musical exploration of new and familiar composers, and the spark that ignited their creativity Who knows, maybe one piece will inspire your own muse.

Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM

“Carefree”

Zimmerli Series – Twichell Auditorium

Guest Conductor: Kelly Corcoran

Guest Artist: violinist Sumina Studer

Joseph Bologne, CHEVALIER de SAINT-GEORGES Overture to L’amant anonyme Orchestra premiere

Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Violin Concerto no. 3 in G Major, K. 216

featuring, Sumina Studer, violin

Louise FARRENC Symphony no. 2 in D Major, op. 35 Orchestra Premiere; SC Premiere

A sense of joy de vivre pervades the fourth concert of rarely performed and well-known works in our Zimmerli Series led by guest conductor Kelly Corcoran. Bookended by two orchestra premieres by French composers, the performance opens with the Overture to French African composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ L’amant anonyme (The Anonymous Lover), an opera which has been performed in full only twice in the United States. The concert then flows into Amadeus Mozart’s bright Violin Concerto no. 3, performed by the charming and brilliant guest soloist, award-winning international violinist Sumina Studer on a 1707 Stradivarius on loan by the Habisreutinger Stradivari Foundation. Closing the concert is the orchestra and state premiere of French African female composer Louise Farrenc’s fresh, lyrical Symphony no. 2 in D.

March 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM

“Nostalgic”

Espresso Series – Chapman Cultural Center

Gioachino ROSSINI, William Tell Overture from The Lone Ranger (1949-1957)

Charles GOUNOD, March of the Marionette from Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1955-1962)

Jean-Joseph MOURET, Rondeau from Masterpiece Theater (1971-2008)

Benjamin BRITTEN, Simple Symphony, II. from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017–)

Theme songs from Cheers (1982-1993), The Office (2005-2013)

And More

Classical music is at the center of many of television’s most memorable themes. Brought to life by your Spartanburg Philharmonic chamber ensemble, each piece pulled from the original small screen will have you feeling lighthearted and a bit nostalgic.

Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM

“Epic”

Zimmerli Series – Twichell Auditorium

Guest Conductor: John Young Shik Concklin

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Petite suite de concert, op. 77 Orchestra Premiere

1 Le caprice de Nannette; IV. Le tarantelle fretillante

Gustav MAHLER Symphony no. 1 in D Major, “Titan” Orchestra Premiere

Mahler himself once wrote that “A symphony must be like the world. It must contain everything” and his first is truly a titan of EPIC proportions. Like much of his music, Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 tells us a story, one that has you sweeping from a delighted feeling of playfulness through the shadow of loss, to fully realized triumph and glory. Coupled with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Petite suite de concert, the two never before played by your Spartanburg Philharmonic works will leave you feeling inspired to take on the world.

April 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Bluegrass Series – Chapman Cultural Center

With an unmistakable sound combining rich harmonies and impeccable musicianship, these chart-topping musicians, husband and wife duo Darin and Brooke Aldridge, “have carved out one of the fastest rising careers on the acoustic music scene today.” -Billboard Magazine. Add an equally fantastic band of pickers to this award-winning duo (Brooke is the 4-time reigning IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year), and you’ve got one can’t miss concert!

Music Sandwiched In

Planned Return Spring 2022

As part of its community engagement, Spartanburg Philharmonic has presented Music Sandwiched In, a free and open to the public lunch hour series every other Wednesday throughout the concert season, offering an exciting lineup of performers and programs at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters. Spartanburg Philharmonic partners with a variety of community, health, and education organizations to provide opportunities for all ages and abilities to enjoy. Over its 24 years of existence, multiple programs have been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts, SouthArts, South Carolina Humanities, and the South Carolina Arts Commission. Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, the planned return of Music Sandwiched In is Spring 2022.

