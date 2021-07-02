The Spartanburgers Announce Upcoming Specials and Celebrations

If you could boil down the first half of the season into one word, it would be “fun.” The Beef Boyz of Summer have entertained fans both at home and on the road; the second half of the summer looks to be no different.

The Spartanburgers will host a pair of home games to kick off the latter half of summer and to assist the Upstate in celebrating this Nation’s birth. Baseball, beer, fireworks, and beef must top the list of the best ways to celebrate our independence.

Fans can purchase tickets online at https://shop.thespartanburgers.com/single-games or email [email protected].

Fans can watch the game on FloBaseball.TV, your home for all CPL action.

Friday, July 2nd, 7:05 pm vs. Savannah Bananas (Home, CPL)

The Spartanburgers will be wearing their patriotic jerseys, representing this great country and all who protect her. The team is hoping to raise money for a good cause. All jerseys will be auctioned off via a silent auction at the game. The proceeds from the auction will go towards the Fisher House Foundation; Fisher House is a charity and foundation that builds comfort homes where military & veterans families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. In addition to wearing red, white, and blue on the field, the Spartanburgers will be lighting the sky with those same colors by hosting the first fireworks show of the season.

Saturday, July 3rd, 7:05 pm vs. Rutherford County Outlaws (Home, Exhibition)

There are two things the Spartanburgers love more than hitting the deep ball: America and our fans. Due to this love, the Spartanburgers will host their second fireworks show of the year and provide fans with 7-innings of hot, exhibition baseball.

Saturday, July 3rd, 7:05 pm vs. Forest City Owls (Away, CPL)

The Spartanburgers will continue their season-long quest to show that birds are bad at thinking and baseball as the Beef Boyz head up to Forest City for a pivotal road game for state-line dominance.

For more information, check out thespartanburgers.com and follow the team on social media for all the latest news and updates.

