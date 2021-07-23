Spartanburg’s Iconic Peach Tree Sculpture Moves to Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail

For many years one of Spartanburg’s iconic peach sculptures sat at the corner of Pine Street and Main Street. Thanks to community collaboration between the Graffiti Foundation, City of Spartanburg, Converse University, and PAL, it now has a new home on the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail.

Katherine Fulmer, former member of the Graffiti Foundation said, “I was so excited when the Graffiti Foundation commissioned Berry Bate to design The Peach Tree sculpture in 2005. Berry is so talented and she loves Spartanburg from the years she was here as a Converse Student and she also has many clients in the area. The Graffiti Foundation thought the corner of Main & Pine would be a great home and landmark for The Peach Tree. We realized this corner was so busy the tree almost got ‘lost’. When the Main & Pine Shopping Center was sold in 2019 the owners wanted to expand the parking lot and there was no room for the tree. I talked with Converse Art Professor, Andrea Elliott, and told her the tree was moving but it needed a fresh paint job. Andrea found me these amazing Converse students who were so excited about this project and worked tirelessly on it before it was placed at it’s new home on the Mary Black Rail Trail. I love a collaborative project and I can’t thank everyone enough!”

The statue has been placed on the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail near St. Andrews Street/ Boyd Street crossing of the trail. It has been elevated on a brick base to ensure its visibility and safety.

Converse University provided art students who helped freshen the paint on the tree. According to student Anna King, “This collaboration has been an unforgettable experience. I have enjoyed continuing the work of Converse Alumni, Berry Bate. Converse University has valued sisterhood since 1889. This project has been a continuation of this tradition. Working alongside Converse students Sydney Sanford and Piper Grant has been a privilege. It has been an honor for us to represent our college. This metal tree sculpture represents the growth of this admirable city. In the future I hope that there are more collaborations like this one.”

“The MBF Rail Trail continues to be one of Spartanburg’s most used recreational facility, and art like this meaningful sculpture creates an even more appealing experience for our community,” said Laura Ringo, Executive Director of PAL.

“I am very proud of the work these girls have done, and the skills that they have gained in the process. Furthermore, they have also had the opportunity to engage in community-based art as they have lent their time and expertise to public art that provides a bridge between the city and its residents,” said Andrea Elliott, Instructor of Art Education, Converse University. “In addition, these students served as exemplary teacher candidates as they model an approach for their own students that promises to impact the community for future generations. Thank you to the City, Graffiti Foundation and PAL for this collaborative and exciting interaction.”

