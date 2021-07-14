STAR EV Expanding Operations in the Upstate; $8.7 Million Investment and 50 New Jobs Expected

STAR EV, a specialized electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The more than $8.7 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in 2003, STAR EV manufactures golf carts, off-road carts and other recreational vehicles and distributes from more than 200 locations worldwide. The company also offers a line of accessories such as flip sets, tires, brush guards and stereos.

Located at 378 Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville, STAR EV’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

“We are ecstatic to be expanding our manufacturing operations to better serve our customers. This expansion will raise our STAR EV brand recognition to a new level in the global market,” said STAR EV CEO Jane Zhang. “We’d like to thank Greenville County and the state for their outstanding support, and we look forward to this continued partnership for years to come.”

“South Carolina’s electric vehicle industry is booming, and we’re thrilled to see STAR EV advancing this sector and growing within our state,” commented Gov. McMaster. “We celebrate STAR EV’s more than $8.7 million investment in Greenville County and the 50 new jobs the company will create.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the STAR EV team should email the company directly.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

Visit www.starev.com for additional information.