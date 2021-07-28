The Spartanburgers Announce Upcoming Home Game Specials

Calling all Meat-Heads, this week will be your last chance to catch a Spartanburgers’ game at Historic Duncan Park this year.

But fear not! The Spartanburgers have an exciting lineup of great promotions to round out the season and leave you hungry for more. Four straight home games are on the menu, providing plenty of reasons to get your buns out to a ball game.

Fans can purchase tickets online at shop.thespartanburgers.com/single-games or email [email protected].

Fans can watch the game on FloBaseball.TV, your home for all CPL action.

Wednesday, July 28th, Gates: 6:00 pm, Game: 7:05 pm vs. Forest City (CPL)

Join the team on Wednesday, July 28th, same burger time, same burger channel, as the Forest City Owls come to Historic Duncan Park; this is the first and only Weiner Wednesday of the year! Wednesday’s game will include $1 Hot Dogs and all of-age Meat-Heads getting their first beer on us!

Thursday, July 29th, Gates: 6:00 pm, Game: 7:05 pm vs. Rutherford County Outlaws (Exhibition)

One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is, of course, cheap, cold drinks! Gates are at 6:00 pm, and the first beer will be served by 6:01 pm. As is tradition, every Thursday game will be a combo of Thirsty Thursday and Dogs & Burgers Night. Deals on concession include $1 for 12 oz. cans of soda and $1.00 for 12 oz. Bud Light or Ultras. On Dogs & Burgers Nights, all dogs get in for free when they bring their human to the park. All we ask is that owners bring along paperwork showing proof of rabies vaccination and that patrons clean up after their pet.

Friday, July 30th, Gates: 6:00 pm, Game: 7:05 pm vs. Lexington County Blowfish (CPL)

Is it really summer if you do not catch a baseball game and fireworks show? The answer is, of course, no. That’s why the Beef Boyz of Summer are set to sizzle on the field, and then we are going to light up the sky after the game. Friday’s game will be the last fireworks game of the season.

Saturday, July 31st, Gates: 6:00 pm, Game: 7:05 pm vs. Rutherford County Outlaws (Exhibition)

Last home game of the season, last giveaway of the season. The first 200 fans that come through the gates will walk away with a free Spartanburgers hat! Catch a game, catch a foul ball, catch a lid, only this Saturday.

The Spartanburgers appreciate the continued support of this team. They hope to see you out at the ballpark multiple times this week! So, stay tuned, same burger-time, same burger-channel, for all the latest on the only USDA-approved team in baseball.

For more information, check out thespartanburgers.com and follow the team on social media for all the latest news and updates.