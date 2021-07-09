The Spartanburgers Announce Upcoming Home Game Specials

Coming off a sweltering weekend, both in temperature and entertainment, the Spartanburgers look to lace up for another great week of summer baseball.

Historic Duncan Park will undoubtedly be busy this week, as the Spartanburgers present fans with a meaty homestand. The weekend will kick off with Friday Night Baseball, allowing fans to kick back and relax with Beach Night, and then top it all off with a Family Funday Sunday.

Friday, July 9th, 7:05 pm vs. Rutherford County Outlaws (Home, Exhibition)

Friday Night Baseball at Historic Duncan Park means two things; the first 200 fans get free posters, and all fans are guaranteed an entertaining show to cap off the night.

Saturday, July 10th, 7:05 pm vs. Forest City Owls (Home, CPL)

The interstate rivalry between the Birds and Burgers continues as the Beef Boyz play host to Forest City this Saturday night. The Spartanburgers will bring the coast to the Upstate when they host Beach Night this weekend. The first 200 fans will be able to steal a pint glass from us and be able to display all their cool summer drinks in style.

Sunday, July 11th, 5:05 pm vs. Macon Bacon (Home, CPL)

The Spartanburgers will continue their season-long quest for meaty superiority when they play host to the Macon Bacon. Fundays include the Beef Boyz wearing the fan-favorite teal jerseys, kids running the bases after the game, and kids 12 & under eating their first meal on us.

The Spartanburgers want to thank the community for the continued support of the team. So, stay tuned, same burger-time, same burger-channel, for all the latest on the only USDA-approved team in baseball.

