Boeing, Clemson Partner to Expand Opportunities for Young Men of Color

The Boeing Company is expanding its partnership with Clemson University to help create pathways to higher education for Black and Latino young men to build the diverse and highly skilled workforce necessary for the jobs of tomorrow.

Through Boeing’s investment with Clemson, the Company will become the presenting sponsor of Clemson’s 2021 Men of Color National Summit provide support for the University’s year-round Tiger Alliance college mentorship program, create a STEM-based scholarship, and collaborate with Clemson’s nationally acclaimed Call Me Mister program to inspire young men of color to consider careers in STEM and advanced manufacturing. The 2021 Men of Color National Summit is scheduled Nov. 4-5, 2021, in Greenville, S.C.

“The Boeing Company is proud to partner with Clemson University to support young men of color on their journey to prepare for college and long-term success. Clemson’s academic excellence and national reach provide an opportunity to build on our commitment to advance racial equity and invest in the next generation of leaders,” said Jennifer Lowe, Boeing’s vice president of National Strategy & Engagement, who leads the Company’s philanthropic Global Engagement efforts.

As presenting sponsor, Boeing’s Ted Colbert, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services, will join the Summit’s lineup of nationally recognized speakers.

Boeing’s financial investment establishes a STEM track for attendees and provides funding for 400 Tiger Alliance students and approximately 100 students from South Carolina’s I-95 Corridor to attend the Men of Color Summit. Boeing has also leveraged the company’s relationship with the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance to initiate additional partnerships between Clemson and other national partners supporting young men of color.

The historically sold-out Summit is centered around closing the opportunity gap for Black and Latino high school men and focuses on career and professional development; entrepreneurship; masculinity and personal identity; retention rates, graduation and student achievement; and social and community engagement.

“Boeing leads the way in recognizing the value of a diverse workforce and putting the muscle behind building an infrastructure to ensure its success,” said Lee Gill, Clemson’s chief diversity officer and special assistant to the president. “We cannot thank them enough for sharing their vision and investment in South Carolina’s promising young men of color, and we look forward to the continued growth of this partnership and our programming to benefit those within our state and beyond.

Tiger Alliance is a college-access program designed to create pathways to college and build a college-going culture for Black and Latino 9th – 12th grade high school students in Upstate, SC. Participants benefit from access to information about college fairs and expos, a mentoring relationship with a current college student, college-prep workshops, college tours and attendance at Clemson’s Men of Color National Summit.



Boeing has also established a scholarship for a Black or Latino male student pursuing a STEM area of study at Clemson. With matching funds from the University, the scholarship will cover the total cost of attendance for four years.

Alejandro Jaramillo will be Clemson’s first Boeing STEM Tiger Alliance Scholarship recipient. He graduated from Greenville’s Legacy Early College High School in May 2021 and will be a College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences student this fall.

As part of the multi-faceted partnership, Boeing is also collaborating with Clemson’s nationally acclaimed Call Me Mister Program to inspire young men of color to consider careers in STEM and advanced manufacturing. Boeing is utilizing its award-winning DreamLearners program to ensure that the 200 South Carolina Call Me Mister program alums have priority access for their classrooms to experience a virtual tour of the 787 Final Assembly facility in North Charleston, learn about future employment opportunities, and engage in a hands-on learning activity.

For more information on the Men of Color National Summit or to register, visit clemson.edu/menofcolor.

Prepared by Clemson University.