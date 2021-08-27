Contour Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service from GSP to Nashville

Contour Airlines has announced plans to offer new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Nashville, TN (BNA) beginning November 17, 2021.

GSP will be the first airport in South Carolina to offer scheduled Contour Airlines service. Contour Airlines will offer the only nonstop service from the Upstate region to Music City.

The new service will operate five times each week, excluding Tuesdays and Saturdays. Contour will utilize 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 and Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft configured with a minimum of 36 inches of legroom in every row, which is equivalent to first-class on other domestic carriers. Contour has no middle seats on its aircraft, allowing for more space between passengers. Tickets for these flights can be purchased now at www.contourairlines.com.

“Nashville has been one of our most requested destinations for years,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “We are excited to announce new service to a city that appeals to both business and leisure travelers. GSP continues to pursue opportunities that bring our customers more flights to more of their favorite places. We are pleased to welcome Contour Airlines to our family of carriers.”

“We are thrilled to introduce Contour service in South Carolina,” said Matt Chaifetz, chief executive officer of Contour. “I know that Upstate travelers will appreciate the speed, comfort, and convenience of nonstop air service to Nashville. The ability to replace all day drives with an hour-long flight will enhance productivity for business travelers and give leisure travelers additional time to enjoy all that Music City has to offer.”

With this announcement, GSP will offer service by seven passenger airlines to 22 nonstop destinations and connecting service worldwide. Nashville is the fourth new destination announced by GSP in 2021.