Greenville Drive Welcome Asheville Tourists for Final Home Series of 2021

The final homestand of the Drive’s 15th Anniversary Season begins Tuesday, August 31, and runs through September 5 as the Drive host the Asheville Tourists, affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a six-game series!

It’s hard to believe we’re down to the final six games of the Drive’s 2021 season. The Drive’s final games of the season will be as exciting and impactful as ever with numerous events planned including our annual community celebration with Prisma Health, Reading All Stars, a brand new event recognizing & celebrating Innovation & Entrepreneurship, a special night with your favorite Nickelodeon Paw Patrol friends, Dollar Drinks, Fireworks, and more.

The homestand begins on Tuesday, August 31, with Prisma Health Night at Fluor Field – a celebration of long-time Drive partner Prisma Health and the thousands of Prisma Health employees that positively impact our community every day. Beginning at 5pm, Prisma Health employees will enjoy a special pregame Ballpark Bash at Fluor Field celebrating their hard work and sacrifice over the past year, key Prisma Health representatives will be showcased in pregame honorary positions, while special in-game recognitions and videos will highlight the continuous impact Prisma Health has on the Upstate community. In addition, our community’s future health care work leaders will be inspired with engaging health care exhibits on the concourse as well as a special pre-game leadership panel in the Power Alley with health care & academic leaders talking directly to students about the best way to pursue a career in Health Care.

The Reading All Stars Program, proudly presented by Michelin North America, will be celebrated during the Drive game on Wednesday, September 1, (with first pitch at 7:05 pm). Every season at Fluor Field, the Drive and Michelin are proud to celebrate students from all across the Upstate who have excelled in their school and library reading programs. All Reading All Star students will receive a Michelin Reading All-Stars t-shirt and get to participate in a pregame parade at 6:30, as well as the chance to be a part of fun in-game activities and entertainment. Following the game, Reading All-Stars and all children are invited to stick around for BlueCross BlueShield Kids Run the Bases!

On Wednesday the Drive will also host their fifth COVID-19 vaccination event of the season, once again hosted in partnership with Prisma Health. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 12 years of age or older eligible to receive the vaccine with no registration required. With virus variants emerging and COVID once again surging in the community, getting vaccinated is more important than ever for the health & safety of our community. To further help encourage people to get vaccinated, the Drive have included unbelievable incentives for anyone that gets vaccinated at the game on the 1st. For anyone that gets a vaccine at the event, they’ll be entered to win one of the following three great prizes – a Green Monster suite experience during the 2022 season, a $250 Drive merchandise gift card, or a special Drive merchandise gift bag ($125 total value). Winners will be selected during the vaccination event on the 1st. Join us at Fluor Field as we help protect ourselves and the entire community!

Thursday, September 2, (first pitch at 7:05pm) is not only the last Dollar Drink Night at Fluor Field in 2021, but it’s also Innovation & Entrepreneurship Night, a first year, highly engaging event recognizing & celebrating the individuals & companies most responsible for driving the momentum in our region around innovation and entrepreneurship. Several organizations will be set up on the concourse with engaging and interesting innovation-centric displays including Village Launch, NEXT, SCBIO, SCRA, and more.

Fluor Corporation will also be on site at their very own Fluor Field on the 2nd for a careers celebration and hiring event. Fluor staff and hiring managers will be set up in the Power Alley area on the concourse to take resumes and discuss open positions at Fluor and how you can join the team. For any fan in attendance that drops their resume, the Drive will provide a $10 ballpark voucher good for food & beverage throughout the stadium.

Kick off Labor Day weekend at Fluor Field on Friday, September 3, (first pitch at 7:05 pm) as the Drive host the final Friday Night Fireworks show of the season, proudly presented by Hubbell Lighting. Not only is the Drive’s fireworks show the best in town, but it’s also set this week to music from Taylor Swift. It’s surely a night you don’t want to miss! And then come right back to Fluor Field on Saturday, September 4, (first pitch at 7:05 pm) as the Drive host a very special Paw Patrol celebration with their friends from Nickelodeon. Special Paw Patrol features will be showcased all game long for kids & parents alike, plus Drive players will wear special Paw Patrol jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game. Winning bids will be presented their jerseys from Drive players themselves on the field following the game with all auction proceeds benefitting local Greenville charities.

The Drive’s 15th Anniversary season wraps up on Sunday, September 5, for the final Drive game at Fluor Field in 2021. As the Drive’s way of saying thank you and recognizing the best fans in all of sports, Sunday’s game will have a special start time (first pitch at 6:05 pm) and conclude with an unforgettable Fireworks celebration. Fans will be celebrated and recognized all game long as the Drive says thank you for fifteen unforgettable seasons of fun, memories, and baseball.

