GSP Airport Reopens MAG USA’s Escape Lounge

The popular Escape Lounge – The Centurion Studio Partner from MAG USA – has reopened to travelers at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP). The lounge is located near Concourse B in GSP’s Grand Hall.

The 2,500 square foot lounge features comfortable seating, high-speed wifi, and up-to-the-minute flight information. In addition to a full, complimentary bar, lounge guests can also enjoy a hot and cold menu designed influenced by local flavors.

The lounge closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MAG USA operates Escape Lounge – The Centurion Studio Partner in partnership with American Express. Access to the lounge is open to all travelers and free for American Express U.S. Platinum and Business Platinum Card® Members and, Platinum and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Card Members.

The lounge is open at 4:30 a.m. each day until 7:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to reopen MAG USA’s Escape Lounge – The Centurion Studio Partner and offer another world-class amenity for our passengers,” said Scott Carr, Vice President of Commercial Business and Communications for the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “It’s another great sign that travel is on a steady rebound here in Upstate South Carolina.”

As recently announced, GSP will be the first airport offer Escape Pods, part of the Jabbrrbox Network. Four Escape Pods will be located on Concourses A and B. Escape Pods are private, enclosed workspaces designed for the mobile workers of the world, who need a private work environment on the go.

A new partnership between the MAG USA and Jabbrrbox provides GSP travelers the soundproof Escape Pods which will offer a fast, private wifi connection as well as a 24-inch screen for users to track their flight and conduct video calls.