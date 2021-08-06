Hub City Farmers Market to Host Two Farmers Markets This Weekend

This week is National Farmers Market Week and Hub City Farmers Market is taking time to acknowledge how much farmers markets benefit the local community!

Join Hub City Farmers Market on Saturday, August 7, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at 498 Howard Street for a great farmers market celebration! They will have kids’ activities, a tomato tasting, and a mimosa booth.

And if you missed Saturday and need something to do on Sunday, August 8, join the community for the first Sunday Market in downtown Spartanburg from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm! There will be live music, brunch, family activities, market vendors, entertainment, and more!

Also don’t forget to check out Hub City Farmers Market’s Mobile Market during the week!

Farmers Markets are essential.

Organizers have worked hard to stay open during the pandemic by creating safety plans and redesigning operations so they can continue to serve the community. The pandemic has made it clear that local food systems with short supply chains are resilient, and can respond and adapt quickly to change.

Farmers Markets serve as community hubs.

The Farmers Market fosters direct relationships between community members and farmers which works to create a more fair and sustainable food system. It is a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.

The culture of Farmers Markets is changing.

Hub City Farmers Market acknowledgse the demographic of the Farmers Market has not always reflected the local community. However, it is working hard to create a space where everyone can feel welcome and are paving the way to improve equity in the farmers market space.

Visit www.hubcityfm.org for additional information.