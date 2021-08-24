Ingles Pharmacy Administering Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine to Eligible Patients

Following FDA authorization, Ingles Pharmacy locations are offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible immunocompromised patients.

On Friday, August 13, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) officially recommended that moderate to severely immunocompromised patients receive a third additional dose of vaccine to boost immunity. The ACIP evaluated data demonstrating that immunocompromised individuals considerably benefit from an additional dose as it increases the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“Receiving authorization for third doses allows our pharmacists to offer even more protection to some of the most vulnerable patients we serve,” says Ron Freeman, Chief Financial Officer for Ingles Markets. “We’re proud that our communities have trusted us throughout the pandemic to protect them with first, second, and now third doses of vaccine.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have received authorization for use in third doses. The additional third dose may be given 28 days after the second was received. All Ingles Pharmacy locations are currently administering both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The company continues to offer both first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to patients 12 years of age and up.

All COVID-19 vaccines are currently available without appointments. Patients who prefer to schedule an appointment may do so utilizing the pharmacy’s online scheduler at https://appointments.ingles-markets.com. The scheduler also allows patients to complete vaccine consent forms electronically, reducing check-in time at the pharmacy.

Patients who are unsure of whether their medications or health conditions qualify them as moderate to severely immunocompromised can reference more information provided by the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.

Prepared by Ingles.