National Park Service Selects Spartanburg for Project Assistance

The National Park Service (NPS) Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA) announced the selection of Spartanburg, SC, to receive expert consultation from the NPS on the Duncan Park Visioning Plan.

PAL: “Play. Advocate. Live Well!”, formerly Partners for Active Living, submitted the grant request with the City of Spartanburg to engage stakeholders, the surrounding neighborhood and the broader community in re-imagining Duncan Park into a vibrant destination including multi-use trails, open spaces, and possibly water activities. Another goal is to create a vision for a community gathering space that will connect the recreation spaces with the historic stadium.

“Duncan Park is a beautiful and historic recreation area within the City of Spartanburg that is under-utilized. Through this visioning process, PAL hopes to better understand what neighborhood residents and our community want in a park and how to connect Duncan Park with the nearby MBF Rail so that more of our City’s residents visit and enjoy the space,” said Laura Ringo, Executive Director of PAL.

By undergoing the re-visioning process, the park stands to deliver enhanced health, economic, and outdoor recreational benefits to the local community. Community members will have the opportunity to provide input as to how new and existing trails should connect, as well as what new amenities will best serve the current residents. A friends-of-the-park support group will be developed to assist with implementation of the new Revisioning Plan, fund raising and park maintenance. Anyone interested in participating in this group should email [email protected].

According to Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy, “Duncan Park is one of the City’s oldest parks, and there is significant momentum already thanks to a partnership with Spartanburg School District 7 and now the Spartanburgers. In order to build on their successes, now is the time to engage our community in creating a vision for this beautiful facility. This project is ripe for redevelopment!”

RTCA supports community-led natural resource conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the nation. RTCA’s national network of conservation and recreation planning professionals partner with community groups, nonprofits, tribes and state and local governments to design trails and parks, conserve and improve access to rivers, protect special places, and create recreation opportunities. To learn how RTCA may support your community, please visit Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program.

Prepared by PAL Spartanburg.