Northside Rising: Neighborhood History From Origins to Construction of VCOM

Following on the heels of the release of the first part of the City of Spartanburg’s new series of articles and podcasts, titled Northside Rising, where the city takes a look back at the story of Spartanburg’s Northside neighborhood, the City of Spartanburg Podcast is delving deeper into the history of the Northside before the decision by the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine to build their Carolinas Campus in the neighborhood became a catalyst to galvanize the largest community redevelopment effort in Spartanburg’s history.

Note: Later this year, the Northside Development Group will mark its 10th year since it was founded to be a land bank to guide development and protect the community’s interests on the Northside. The NDG partnered with the Northside Voyageurs, Northside residents and the City of Spartanburg to launch the Northside Initiative, the most comprehensive neighborhood revitalization effort in the city’s history. To mark this moment, the City of Spartanburg will be sharing a series of stories and podcasts about the Northside Initiative over the coming weeks. You can check out part one of its article series by following this link.

