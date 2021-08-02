OneSpartanburg, Inc., Named 2021 U.S. Chamber of the Year

OneSpartanburg, Inc., was recently named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

ACCE is a national association of more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.

Chamber of the Year, sponsored by MemberClicks, a Personify Company, is the most prestigious and competitive award presented by ACCE and is the only globally-recognized industry award that honors top chambers of commerce. Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities.

“Through the challenges of the past year, the value and relevance of chambers of commerce have never been more apparent,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “This achievement reflects how hard chambers work to ensure their impact and success well beyond these difficult times. Congratulations on OneSpartanburg, Inc.’s remarkable leadership, commitment to its community and dedication to the chamber profession.”

OneSpartanburg, Inc.’s application featured its holistic approach to business, economic and tourism development, and its Bringing Back the Burg business recovery efforts in response to COVID-19.

“National validation of our organization’s work is affirming. It is a testament to the leadership of our Executive Board, the talents of our professional team and the unwavering support of our partners,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. President & CEO Allen Smith. “Chamber and economic development professionals across the country, through this recent honor, agree there’s something special happening in Spartanburg. We dedicate this recognition to the community and are more committed than ever to driving Spartanburg’s prolonged prosperity.”

Chambers of commerce interested in competing for the award first must qualify by participating in a vigorous multi-stage process. Organizations must meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas on the ACCE Annual Operations Survey, including net revenue and assets, membership account retention, and membership dollar retention.

“The collaborative nature of our community is one of the many reasons why Spartanburg is the recipient of such a distinguished award. On behalf of the Executive Board, I want to convey our sincerest thanks to our partners. Our organization has no formal authority, and everything we do and accomplish is through partnership with others,” said Phil Feisal, President of Spartanburg Medical Center and Chair of the OneSpartanburg, Inc. Executive Board. “This recognition belongs to our greater team and the Spartanburg community at large. The collaborative work and future wins have just begun.”

Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.

To ensure the fairest competition, applicants are grouped into four categories based on: annual revenue, membership, area population and other factors.

Visit www.onespartanburginc.com for additional information.

Prepared by OneSpartanburg, Inc.