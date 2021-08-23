Ten at the Top to Host Virtual Discussion for Creating a Safer Upstate on August 25th

The Creating a Safer Upstate Committee at Ten at the Top has been working since the beginning of the year on efforts to create a safer and more united Upstate Region where all law enforcement stakeholders work collaboratively with community leaders to foster a culture that respects and values the lives of officers and all residents.

In an attempt to understand and highlight best-practice efforts by law enforcement agencies around community outreach, the committee recently conducted a survey of law enforcement agencies in the region. A total of 32 (out of 57) agencies provided feedback on their community outreach efforts. You can read the results through this link.

Beginning this month, the committee will hold a virtual workshop series called “Beyond the Shield” that will look at specific “hot button” law enforcement topics. Each session will include a panel of law enforcement officials as well as community leaders from across the region.

The first session will be held on Wednesday, August 25, at 10:00 am around the topics of Use of Force and Pursuit Policies. Here is a direct link to register for the virtual workshop.

