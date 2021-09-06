6th Annual SC Veterans Upstate Salute Returns to Fluor Field on Sunday, November 7th

The Greenville Drive are excited to team up with fellow Upstate Veterans Alliance partners General Electric, Prisma Health, and Michelin for the 6th Annual SC Veterans Upstate Salute!

You’re invited to join this FREE celebration on Sunday, November 7, at Fluor Field, as organizers will honor our local veterans with a night full of entertainment.

The Fluor Field gates will open at 3:00 pm. Highlights of the evening include a concert from Jefferson Starship, a 21-gun salute, parachuters, an aerial flyover and opportunities to meet community agencies supporting veterans and their families.

The night will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show! The concession stands at Fluor Field will be open throughout the evening for your favorite food and drinks.

Admission for the SC Veterans Salute is complimentary, and organizers hope you’ll join them as they celebrate and honor our nation’s Veterans!

Visit milb.com/greenville for additional information.