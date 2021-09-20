GSP Airport Receives Airport Health Accreditation

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has become accredited in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program. GSP is the first airport in South Carolina to receive accreditation.

The Airport Health Accreditation recognizes the airport’s commitment to prioritizing health and safety measures in line with the aviation industry’s best practices. The accreditation program enables airports to demonstrate to passengers, staff, regulators, and governments that they are prioritizing health and safety in a measurable, established manner.

“This program is designed to help reassure the travelling public that airport facilities remain safe and that precautions are being taken to reduce any risk to their health,” said ACI North America President and CEO Kevin Burke.

The Airport Health Accreditation measures cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities. Accreditation is voluntary, with the request to join the program initiated by GSP.

“The health and safety of all who pass through the airport is always our top priority” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of GSP. “While no one could have anticipated the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, GSP responded quickly with our Prepare for Takeoff COVID-19 response initiative. We are pleased ACI has recognized our ongoing efforts with the Airport Health Accreditation.”

As part of the accreditation, GSP will complete ongoing self-assessments and quality assurance, leading to a cycle of continuous improvement.

More information on GSP’s COVID-19 response is available at gspairport.com/covid-19-updates.