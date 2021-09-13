GSP Airport Opens First QDOBA Mexican Eats Location in Upstate

QDOBA Mexican Eats has opened in the Grand Hall of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP). This is the first Upstate South Carolina restaurant location for the popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant.

“We are excited to offer another unique restaurant concept to our passengers,” said Scott Carr, Vice President of Commercial Business and Communications of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “QDOBA shares our dedication to exceptional guest experiences, and we look forward to a long partnership.”

Committed to bringing flavor to people’s lives, QDOBA Mexican Eats uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and nachos. QDOBA Mexican Eats boasts more than 750 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

QDOBA Mexican Eats will be operated in cooperation with Metz Culinary Management, which was awarded a management and operating services agreement of five restaurants at GSP. The restaurant is located just outside of the TSA security checkpoint in the airport’s Grand Hall next to Chick-fil-A and will open seven days a week from 4:00 a.m. until the last departure.

