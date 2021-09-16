OneSpartanburg Seeks Feedback on Second Five-year Community & Economic Development Strategy

OneSpartanburg, Inc. has begun the process of creating the OneSpartanburg Vision Plan 2.0, Spartanburg County’s second five-year community & economic development strategy.

Nearing five transformative years under the initial OneSpartanburg Vision Plan, the organization is again envisioning Spartanburg’s future. The bold and innovative Vision Plan 2.0 will be designed based on data and community feedback to increase prosperity and quality of life, and ensure Spartanburg becomes more competitive for jobs, talent and investment.

Selected to develop the plan, Broad Ripple Strategies will lead a 49-person steering committee through four planning phases over a six-month period. Halsey Cook, president & CEO of Milliken, Bruce Holstein, president & CEO of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, and Geordy Johnson, CEO of Johnson Development Associates, Inc., are serving as steering committee co-chairs.

Spartanburg County constituents can make their voice heard by filling out the Vision Plan 2.0 survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/onespartanburg.

“Thanks to the unwavering support of our investors and partners, Spartanburg has made historic economic progress since the launch of the first Vision Plan in January 2017. However, economic development efforts are longer term in nature – even generational,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. President and CEO Allen Smith. “Under the leadership of the Executive Board, OneSpartanburg Vision Plan 2.0 Co-Chairs and Steering Committee, the next process will leverage the latest community feedback and data to chart a course through 2026.”

The initial OneSpartanburg Vision Plan, developed with the feedback of 3,180 people and hundreds of pages of data, was built around four key drivers: talent, image, economy and place. Measurable and noticeable progress have been achieved on all four fronts. The plan and annual progress reports can be found at onespartanburginc.com/visionplan.

“There is a great deal of important work ahead,” said Todd Horne, vice chair of the OneSpartanburg Vision Plan. “We will again rely on our partners and community members to steer Spartanburg’s future. Anyone with an interest in how Spartanburg looks five, 10, or 15 years from now should complete the survey to make sure their thoughts can be included.”

