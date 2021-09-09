Southern Foodways Alliance and Hub City Press Team Up

Southern Foodways Alliance (SFA) and Hub City Press are proud to announce a new partnership to distribute SFA’s quarterly print journal, Gravy.

Based at the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture, SFA documents, studies, and explores the diverse food cultures of the changing American South. The organization shares oral histories, produces films and podcasts, publishes great writing, sponsors scholarship, mentors students, and stages events that serve as progressive and inclusive catalysts for the greater South. Gravy is SFA’s journal and podcast duo of fresh, unexpected, and thought-provoking original narratives.

“I am delighted to begin this relationship with Hub City Press,” said Sara Camp Milam, SFA managing editor. “For years we have been eager to get Gravy in the hands of more readers in the South and beyond. I admire Hub City for their expansive, inclusive thinking around Southern literature, and I am so grateful they will help us extend the reach of Gravy so that even more readers can enjoy and learn from these stories.”

Hub City Press, now in its 26th year, is the South’s premier independent literary press. Funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and focused on finding and spotlighting extraordinary new and unsung writers from the American South, their curated list champions diverse authors and books that don’t fit into the commercial or academic publishing landscape. Hub City Press books have been widely praised and featured in the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, NPR, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and many other outlets.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled at this new partnership,” said Meg Reid, director of Hub City Press. “Our hope is that by distributing Gravy to a wider audience, we can help amplify the incredible work the SFA team is doing. Plus, this collaboration advances the shared mission of both our organizations: working to transform and expand the national perception of the American South in literature and beyond.”

The partnership will formally begin with the Winter 2022 Issue of Gravy, which will be for sale on Hub City Press’s website and also nationally distributed to the trade by Publishers Group West, making the magazine available in independent bookstores, gift shops, and other retail entities nationwide.

Visit www.southernfoodways.org/gravy/ for additional information.

Prepared by Hub City Press.