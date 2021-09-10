Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream”

From the creator of The Marvelous Wonderettes, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering— let’s hear it for the boys!

Meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time!

The ’60s hits in the show say it all: “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on my Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Unchained Melody,” “Lonely Teardrops,” and many more.

Performances will take place at Spartanburg Little Theatre from Sept. 17 through Sept. 26, 2021, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

In accordance with Chapman Cultural Center policy, all staff, volunteers and patrons who attend a performance at Spartanburg Little Theatre will be required to wear masks upon entry into the building and throughout the performance, regardless of vaccination status. Should you have a medical condition and cannot wear a face covering, please inform an usher.

Visit spartanburglittletheatre.com for additional information and to purchase tickets.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.