Spartanburg Philharmonic Implements Covid-19 Safety Guidelines Ahead Of Return to Live Performances

As the beginning of the 2021-2022 season approaches, the Spartanburg Philharmonic has announced safety guidelines designed to protect the health of concert-goers.

“Our audience is ready for live music to return,” shares Executive Director Kathryn Boucher. “Still, the Spartanburg Philharmonic continues to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and along with it, our duty to protect our staff, musicians, and patrons. To ensure the safety of anyone who engages with our organization, our Board of Directors has enacted a series of policies according to recommendations by the CDC and local health agencies. We will continue to monitor and make the necessary changes to our policies throughout the season to further protect the health of our patrons.”

For the first two concerts of the season, Radiant on September 18 and Cheeky on October 1, guests must wear face coverings throughout the concert. All Philharmonic staff, musicians and volunteers will also always wear masks. This policy follows the Twichell Auditorium and the Chapman Cultural Center guidelines, serving as venues for the upcoming performances.

Additionally, the Spartanburg Philharmonic is reducing both concerts’ available seating, limiting the audience to 500 for Radiant and 250 for Cheeky. Socially distanced seating will be available for both performances.

“In addition to implementing these measures in the concert hall,” says Kathryn Boucher, “the Board of Directors has taken steps to further protect our audience and our organization as a whole. At this time, our patrons are not required to be vaccinated to attend a concert. Our new policy requires that all Philharmonic staff, board members, adult musicians, and adult volunteers show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test administered within 72 hours of an in-person event. We firmly believe that these procedures will better ensure the health of our community and all that attend our concerts.”

The 2021-2022 Season, “Be Inspired,” opens on September 18 at 7:00 PM with Radiant. Part of the Zimmerli series held at Twichell Auditorium and led by guest conductor Kayoko Dan, the program is dedicated to the Spartanburg area’s front-line workers and the memory of those lost over the past year. Including an exceptional performance of Edward Elgar’s famous Nimrod from his Enigma Variations in memory of long-time patron and friend, Kurt Zimmerli. The entire program shines with emotion and vibrant melodies, perfect for returning to live music performance.

After an intermission due to COVID, the Espresso Series returns to the Chapman Cultural Center on October 1 beginning at 5:30 PM for Cheeky – a night of classic comedy and live orchestral music. The silent-movie double feature showcases Charlie Chaplin’s most memorable character, The Tramp, and Buster Keaton’s slap-stick romp One Week. The Spartanburg Philharmonic chamber ensemble accompanies the films with a lighthearted, upbeat soundtrack that includes works by Edvard Grieg, Franz Liszt, Ludwig van Beethoven Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Louise Farrenc, Fanny Mendelssohn, Samuel Coleridge Taylor, and more.

Details of each concert, including ticketing information, are available at www.SpartanburgPhilharmonic.org. Current safety guidelines are also available on the website and will be updated throughout the season.

Prepared by Spartanburg Philharmonic.