Home Depot Expands Supply Chain Operations Across South Carolina; 100 New Jobs Expected

Home Depot has announced plans to expand operations throughout South Carolina. The company is growing its supply chain and distribution operations in Charleston, Greenville, Jasper and Lexington counties.

The combined expansion will create nearly 100 new jobs.

Founded in 1978, the company operates 2,300 The Home Depot retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Canada and Mexico.

The Home Depot’s expansion of existing South Carolina operations will increase the company’s distribution capabilities to meet growing demand and bring faster delivery to the region.

In Charleston County, The Home Depot is creating 31 new jobs at its distribution center located at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

In Greenville County, the company will create 31 new jobs at the facility located at 74 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Mauldin. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with costs related to this portion of the project.

In Jasper County, The Home Depot will add a new distribution center, located at 10463 Speedway Boulevard in Hardeeville, creating 14 new jobs. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Jasper County to assist with costs related to this portion of the project.

In Lexington County, the company will add an additional facility, located at 842 Bistline Drive in Cayce, and create 23 new jobs.

Hiring is ongoing for warehouse and driver roles as the company’s supply chain expansion continues. Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com for a quick and easy application, or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.