Two Spartanburgers Notch All-CPL Honors

The Coastal Plain League (CPL) and managers of all fifteen league clubs recognized two Spartanburgers in the All-CPL First and Second Teams.

Cal Bocchino notched the honor of 2B for the All-CPL First Team. Bocchino finished in the top 20 of the league in batting average, top 3 in hits, and top 15 in runs scored while playing in 42 games and taking the third most at-bats in the CPL.

Dayan Reinoso was selected as one of 5 DH/Utility hitters for the All-CPL Second Team. Reinoso’s stellar longevity and availability, along with his talent, led to this honor. Reinoso finished in the top 15 of the league in batting average, top 10 in runs batted in, while playing in 43 games and taking the sixth most at-bats in the CPL.

These two members of Erskine Flying Fleet Athletics and Spartanburgers put on a remarkable season of efficiency. Finishing with their numbers along with being at the top of the CPL for plate appearances is no small feat. Fans of baseball and the Spartanburgers will continue to watch their careers as they grow and succeed in the game we all love.

For more information on the All-CPL team visit coastalplain.com/2021-first-and-second-all-cpl-teams-announced/ .

Prepared by The Spartanburgers.