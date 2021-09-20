U.S. News Ranks USC Upstate as the South’s Best College for Veterans

The University of South Carolina Upstate is the South’s best college for veterans in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings for 2022.

Additionally, USC Upstate is the No. 1 public school in South Carolina for the third straight year, second best among public schools in the South and No. 15 on the South’s Best Regional Colleges list, which also includes private institutions.

“These rankings are significant recognition of our collective efforts to provide high-quality, affordable, career-relevant education to citizens of the Upstate and beyond,” said USC Upstate Chancellor Bennie Harris. “I am particularly proud that we continue to build on our reputation for service to our veterans. It is just one more reason to love this university and to be inspired by our dedication to transforming lives for the better.”

In the social mobility category, USC Upstate is No. 9 among Southern Regional Colleges, public and private. The university ranked 13th in this category the previous year. USC Upstate ranked No. 3 on the Best Colleges for Veterans list in 2021.

U.S. News and World Report rankings are calculated based on 17 measures of academic quality, such as graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty resources, alumni giving, admissions data and academic reputation determined by a peer assessment from top collegiate academics.

Recently, Washington Monthly Magazine released rankings that showed USC Upstate is the best baccalaureate college in South Carolina and No. 25 out of 244 of the nation’s top undergraduate institutions. The publication also ranked the university at No. 16 among Best Bang for the Buck Colleges: Southeast.

