Wofford College Listed Among the Best by The Princeton Review

Wofford College has once again been named to The Princeton Review’s lists of “The Best 387 Colleges” and “Best Regional Colleges.” The lists are based on data compiled from current students.

The Princeton Review also highlighted areas that applicants and their parents identified as exemplary.

Students often describe Wofford as having a “family atmosphere and close-knit community.”

Faculty and staff also receive high marks for their support of students. “Each person, whether in the dining hall or the classroom, is there for your success. Knowing that we have these amazing adults there for us no matter what is something that allows us to thrive and become the best personal versions of ourselves.”

Students offering reviews often consider the student body as “kind” and “friendly.” They note that the campus is becoming more diverse, including “many international students from various countries as well as American students from all across the country from all financial backgrounds.”

Classmates are considered “hardworking” and “driven,” while “all take pride in their academic success.”

Students describe campus life as including time at the gym and a variety of classes like yoga and Afrobeat, “playing sand volleyball and dancing at the Greek Village with their friends to the live bands” and opportunities to explore for outdoor enthusiasts.

Earlier this year, The Princeton Review recognized Wofford for its return-on-investment (ROI) rating. The college was among 200 institutions making The Princeton Review’s Best Value Colleges for 2021. More than 650 colleges and universities were evaluated for the list.

Colleges are selected based on academics, affordability and career preparation.

Wofford is routinely recognized as a best value by national publications, including the New York Times and U.S. News & World Report. Ninety-seven percent of the college’s students receive some form of financial assistance.

The college also excels in career preparation; 98.1% of graduates from the classes of 2016 to 2020 had successful career outcomes, which means that they were employed, pursuing postgraduate education, military service or a volunteer commitment within six months of graduation.

The Princeton Review also ranked Wofford No. 15 on its list of 20 private colleges for having the “Best Alumni Network.”