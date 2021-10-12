Absentee Voting for Municipal Election Day Underway

Absentee voting is underway at county elections offices throughout the state for local elections held on November 2.

The State Election Commission (SEC) would like to remind voters that that the special provisions for absentee voting in effect for the 2020 General Election have expired and a qualifying reason (listed below) is required to vote absentee in any election in South Carolina.

See a list of all upcoming municipal elections in 2021.

Qualified to vote absentee? Vote in person or by mail:

In Person

Step 1: Visit your county elections office up until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1.

Step 2: Complete an application.

Step 3: Show your photo ID and cast your ballot.

By Mail

Step 1: Print an application from scVOTES.gov or ask your county elections office to mail you one.

Step 2: Complete, sign and return the application to your county elections office ASAP by email, mail, fax, or personal delivery.

Return your application at least two weeks before election day to provide time for receiving and returning your ballot by mail.

The deadline to return your application is 5:00 p.m. on October 29th. WARNING: Applying late puts your ballot at risk of not being returned by the deadline.

Step 3: Receive your absentee ballot in the mail.

Step 4: Vote the ballot following ballot instructions and return the ballot to your county elections office either by mail or personal delivery. Be sure to sing the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed. Anyone can witness your signature.

Ballots must be received by the county elections office no later than 7:00 p.m. on November 2nd.

Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to election day to help ensure timely delivery.

You can have another person return your ballot by completing an Authorization to Return Absentee Ballot Form.

Voters qualified to vote by absentee ballot:

Members of the Armed Forces

Members of the Merchant Marine

Spouses and dependents residing with members of the Armed Forces or Merchant Marine

Persons serving with the American Red Cross or with the United Service Organizations (USO) who are attached to and serving with the Armed Forces outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Citizens residing overseas

Persons who are physically disabled (includes illnesses and injuries)

Students attending school outside their county of residence and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Persons who for reasons of employment will not be able to vote on election day

Government employees serving outside their county of residence on Election Day and their spouses and dependents residing with them

Persons who plan to be on vacation outside their county of residence on Election Day

Persons serving as a juror in state or federal court on Election Day

Persons admitted to the hospital as emergency patients on Election Day or within a four-day period before the election

Persons with a death or funeral in the family within three days before the election

Persons confined to a jail or pre-trial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial

Persons attending sick or physically disabled persons

Certified poll watchers, poll managers, and county election officials working on Election Day

Persons sixty-five years of age or older

Check your voter registration status, get your sample ballot, see the status of your absentee ballot, and find more information on absentee voting at scVOTES.gov.

Prepared by SC Votes.