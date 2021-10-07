Auria Expanding Operations in Spartanburg County; $12.4 Million Investment and 103 New Jobs Expected

Auria, a global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical and fiber-based solutions, has announced plans to invest capital and grow operations in Spartanburg County. The more than $12.4 million investment will create 103 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Auria provides interior and exterior components and systems designed to reduce cabin noise and improve overall driving comfort and convenience. Products include acoustical insulators and compression-molded flooring products as well as other interior soft trim products, such as package trays, trunk trim and wheel arch liners.

“We are proud to be able to grow our business and build on our future at the Spartanburg plant,” said Auria Vice President of Operations Mike Van Booven. “We know we can continue to count on Spartanburg’s talented, dedicated workforce to help us deliver best-in-class automotive products to our customers.”

Located at 1 Austrian Way in Spartanburg, Auria’s business expansion will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing demand.

“Auria’s expansion showcases their success in Spartanburg, and the business-friendly environment found in our county that has attracted investments from all across the globe,” said Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt.

The expansion will incrementally take place over the next two years. Individuals interested in joining the Auria team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

Visit www.auriasolutions.com for additional information.