BMW of North America Reports Q3 2021 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America recently reported Q3 2021 sales of 75,619 BMW vehicles in the U.S., an 8.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, BMW brand sales total 243,613 vehicles, an increase of 35.4% increase over the first three quarters of 2020.

The company also reported Q3 2021 sales of 6,445 MINI vehicles in the U.S., a 28.9% decrease compared to the time last period year. Year-to-date, MINI sales total 22,070, an increase of 12.7% over the first three quarters of 2020.

BMW’s U.S. manufacturing operations in Spartanburg, South Carolina continue to play a pivotal role in the company’s success through the first three quarters. The plant produces both the BMW X3 and BMW X5, the two best-selling BMW vehicles in the U.S., as well as the BMW X4, BMW X6 and BMW X7.

“It has been a challenging year, but our dealers have done an incredible job managing through it, and driving success for our business,” said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We anticipate strong consumer demand through the remainder of the year and are managing inventory levels closely to continue our positive sales momentum.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q3 2021*

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % YTD 2021 YTD 2020 % BMW passenger cars 35,588 31,917 11.5% 117,823 88,834 32.6% BMW light trucks 40,031 37,653 6.3% 125,790 91,148 38% TOTAL BMW 75,619 69,570 8.7% 243,613 179,982 35.4% TOTAL MINI 6,445 9,064 – 28.9% 22,070 19,589 12.7%

BMW Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.

BMW reported Q3 2021 certified pre-owned vehicle sales of 26,048, an 8.7% decrease from the same quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW certified pre-owned vehicle sales total 86,563, a 4.6% increase over the first three quarters of 2020.

MINI Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.

MINI reported Q3 2021 certified pre-owned vehicle sales of 2,691, a decrease of 0.3% from the same quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI certified pre-owned vehicle sales total 8,802, a 20.3% increase over the first three quarters of 2020.

