Chapman Cultural Center Awards ’21-’22 Second Quarter Community Grants

Chapman Cultural Center is committed to broadening and strengthening Spartanburg’s Cultural community. Because of this commitment, a major part of the work it does is centered around funding Spartanburg’s arts and cultural community.

One of Chapman Cultural Centers major funding opportunities comes in the form of its quarterly Community Grants Program. The Community Grants Program awards up to $5,000 per application and is open to both individual artists, non-profits, and government agencies. Learn more about the grant application process here.

Chapman Cultural Center is proud to announce that is has awarded the following artist and organizations a Community Grant for the Q2 2021-2022 grants cycle! Learn more about their projects and programs below.

A Gift Beyond Measure

Cecelia Drummond, owner and dance instructor of Spartanburg Davidic Dance Company, was awarded Community Grant for her program A Gift Beyond Measure. This dance recital will be held at the Chapman Cultural Center in June of 2022. The Spartanburg Davidic Dance theater goal is to provide dance opportunities on a professional stage for underserved youth. The company brings professional dance instructors from Atlanta, Georgia each year to enhance the students’ experience and to teach them new skills.

This project will begin in October 2021 with practices and with the final recital on June 26, 2022, at the Chapman Culture Center. The goal of the Spartanburg Davidic Dance Company is to inspire, instruct and develop artists who will make a positive impact on the Spartanburg and Upstate community.

MC Galaxy Showcase

Moses Jenkins, a local multimedia creative, was awarded a Community Grant for the production of the MC Galaxy Showcase. The MC Galaxy Showcase is a series of talent shows to highlight the talents of local creatives. These shows will occur in October 2021, at Fire Forge, November 2021, and February 2022 at the Local Fig. The goal of MC Galaxy Showcase is to provide creatives within the Spartanburg Community a platform to showcase their talents.

Michelle Pierce

Michelle Pierce, a local visual and stained glass artist, was awarded Community Grant to complete studio upgrades at her space at Mayfair Art Studios. The goal for Michelle is to enlist the help of a woodworker to help build two 48″ x 48″ tables that lock together. Her glasswork requires a large flat surface that does not wobble or slip. She will also use funds to build a large moveable wall in order to accommodate painting with paint-spreaders and palette knives rather than brushes, and large enough to scale up the work.

To continue to fund projects that support the Spartanburg arts community, please consider supporting local artists and organizations by donating to the Chapman Cultural Center.

Visit the Chapman Cultural Center website for additional information.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.