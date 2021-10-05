Greenville’s Newest Outdoor Attraction, Flying Rabbit Adventures, Now Open to the Public

Greenville’s new outdoor attraction, Flying Rabbit Adventures, is officially open to the public!

The five-acre aerial adventure park, which features 58 rope walks, swinging platforms, climbing elements and zip lines in the treetops adjacent to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, offers outdoor adventure for people of all ages and skill levels.

Flying Rabbit adventures is located at 821 Laurens Road in the Holland Park development, which also features Home Team BBQ and Double Stamp Brewery, allowing visitors to make a full day or fun evening of their visit to the park as a perfect date night, family day or group activity. These amenities will allow adventurers to climb, jump and swing for hours then refresh and do it all over again or to give parents a much-needed break while the kids continue the fun.

A Clemson-trained master arborist and Greenville native, founder Jonathan Simmons has consulted on the design, building and tree care for aerial parks all over the world. Flying Rabbit Adventures leverages all that Simmons has learned and seen, as well as the industry’s most innovative and advanced technologies, to bring this aerial park concept to his hometown and ensure an exhilarating outdoor experience for all participants. An expert team of highly trained adventure guides will also guide and advise participants to help them safely and joyfully enjoy the aerial challenges the course provides. For those who prefer to stick a little closer to the ground, Flying Rabbit Adventures also features a high-performance, all-wheel bike pump track, plus a friends and family observation deck to create fun and lasting memories.

In addition to activities, Flying Rabbit Adventures will also provide opportunities for visitors to engage with and learn more about the natural world. Every aspect of the course has been designed and maintained by the park’s dedicated team of environmentalists to educate the public about our area’s flora and fauna and instill a love of and respect for nature from an early age. Simmons’ passion for trees has led him to work toward having the park designated as an official South Carolina State Arboretum, showcasing a broad swath of trees native to the Southeast region and featuring dedicated “Nature at Work” areas, lovingly maintained to encourage new and protect existing growth.

“As a native of Greenville, I know that people here have a passion for nature and relish outdoor activities,” said Flying Rabbit Adventures founder and CEO Jonathan Simmons. “Our team has worked hard to deliver a fun and easily accessible option that will allow people of nearly all ages and skill levels to join in on the fun. We’re proud to welcome the community to Flying Rabbit Adventures, and we’re sure they’ll love it as much as we do.”

For more information on the park, including cost, courses, hours of operation and physical requirements, or to reserve a flying time, please visit www.flyingrabbitadventures.com.

Prepared by Flying Rabbit Adventures and the Greenville Chamber.