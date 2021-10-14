Hub City Bookshop to Host Family Movie Night at FR8yard on Thursday, Oct. 14th

The Hub City Writers Project and FR8yard invite you to a family movie night in support of your local independent nonprofit bookshop and press on October 14 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

They’ll be dusting off the ‘90s romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail, starring Tom Hanks & Meg Ryan. Come watch on FR8yard’s giant screen! In You’ve Got Mail, he’s the owner of a bookstore chain; she’s the woman he falls for online. Both are unaware that she runs the little shop his company is trying to shut down.

Come watch the movie, have a beer, and celebrate the community-building power of independent bookstores under the stars with all your friends from Hub City Bookshop and Press! They’ll have popular books for sale, as well as brand new long sleeve t-shirts, tote bags, and broadsides made by Converse College students.

This event is free, with a $10 suggested donation. For your $10, you’ll get popcorn and some free goodies. Memberships will also be available for a special on-the-night price of $10. The basic membership provides discounts of 10-25% on all merchandise in the Hub City Bookshop, as well as discounts on all workshops and conferences. All at-the-door donations and memberships benefit the Hub City Writers Project.

Please RSVP on the event’s Facebook page.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.