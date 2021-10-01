One Month After Hurricane Ida, The Blood Connection Continues to Help Neighbors by Supplementing Blood Supply

Nearly one month after Hurricane Ida made landfall in New Orleans, blood donation efforts in southern Louisiana are still severely hindered.

As a result, The Blood Connection, the sole provider of blood for all Upstate hospitals, is supplementing the blood supply there by sending blood products to The Blood Center in southern Louisiana.

Blood donations in the Upstate, and around the country, have been down over the summer months: a normal trend, exacerbated by a surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blood Connection needs to collect more than 800 units of blood a day to sustain the needs of Upstate hospitals. So far in September, that goal was only met on three days, which has made it very difficult for The Blood Connection to help other communities hit by disaster, when local needs are barely being met.

To combat the decrease in blood donations, The Blood Connection is hosting a community blood drive at the Anderson Civic Center on Friday, October 1 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Blood mobiles will be set up at the Balloon Launch Site on Balloon Lane. Walk-ins are welcome, but donors are encouraged to make an appointment by going to this link.